The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be heading into a brand new era after Tom Brady's retirement, which means some changes have been made. New OC Dave Canales has implemented a new-look offense and linebacker Lavonte David has already noticed a major difference in training camp.

Via PFT:

“It’s different,” David said. “There’s a lot of movement going around, a lot of different personnel [groups], a lot of different looks that they’re giving us. It gives us a chance to communicate defensively and adjust on the fly.

“They’re giving us great looks, something that we haven’t seen in a while. B.A.’s offense is more taking deep shots down the field, this offense is taking what the defense gives them. It’s been really competitive out there the past couple of days.”

Although the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are solid deep-ball threats, the Buccaneers weren't great offensively last season, ranking around the middle of the pack in yards and 25th in points. They were also dreadful running the ball and with Leonard Fournette gone, Rachaad White and Chase Edmonds will get most of the touches. Clearly, changes were needed. Plus Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask aren't TB12, so a new scheme was necessary. As David pointed out, it could mean a lot more slants and shorter throws to gain yardage instead of going for a deep bomb.

It's still unknown who is going to win the QB1 job, but you'd have to imagine Mayfield has the upper hand given his experience. Regardless of what signal-caller ends up leading the charge in Week 1, Canales is undoubtedly hoping this new offensive plan can help the Buccaneers put more points on the board.