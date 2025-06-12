Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team lost their leading rusher from last year earlier this offseason as Isaiah Augustave hit the college football transfer portal. Augustave originally committed to Virginia out of the portal, but he changed his mind and announced that he will play for the South Carolina football team next season. Augustave started his career at Arkansas in 2023, so South Carolina will be his third school in three years.

“BREAKING: Colorado transfer RB Isaiah Augustave has committed to South Carolina,” Transfer Portal said in a post.

Isaiah Augustave picked up some valuable experience during his first season of college football at Arkansas as he finished the year with 35 carries for 202 yards and one touchdown. He decided to enter the transfer portal after that season, and he ended up with the Colorado football team.

Augustave had a good season with the Buffaloes last year as he carried the ball 85 times and racked up 384 yards and four touchdowns. It wasn't anything crazy, but it was enough to lead Colorado in rushing.

Out of high school, Augustave was a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He was the #226 player in the 2023 recruiting class, the #13 RB and the #45 player in the state of Florida. Augustave attended Naples High School in Naples, FL. Here is what his high school scouting report looked like:

“Tall with slightly plus length. Lean, athletic build with good muscle mass and frame space to continue adding bulk. Requisite multi-sport profile with encouraging track data,” the scouting report stated. “Strong verifieds in combine testing and on the track that reflect in functional burst and long speed. Flashes top end to hit the long ball. Averaged 8.7 ypc as a junior to further reflect big-play juice. Best when hitting north-south alleys or bursting out of one-cut opportunities. Enough wiggle to make first man miss in the hole, or elude an open-field tackler in space. Above average contact balance, but upright gait and height create higher center of gravity. Gets bounce-happy. Comes from an old-school, run-heavy offense and will need pass-catching development. Sometimes plays at one speed. Very intriguing running back prospect with promising size / speed combination that suggests high developmental ceiling. Projects as a Power Five multi-year starter with tools to play beyond college.”

As you can see, Isaiah Augustave had the potential to excel with a power four school, and he has done that at both Arkansas and Colorado. Now, he is taking his talents to South Carolina, and he hopes to develop into an NFL prospect.