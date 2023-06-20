The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster is coming together ahead of the new NFL offseason, and we now have a solid idea of who will be on the field for the team in Week 1. Now, the next time we see the 2023 squad will be at Buccaneers training camp when players start pushing each other for playing time and roster roles. After the Buccaneers 2023 NFL draft, several Buccaneers rookies will push veterans for time on the field and starting spots. Second-round pick, offensive lineman Cody Mauch, is one of those players, but there are several others as well.

Matt Feiler vs. Cody Mauch

The Buccaneers signed guard Matt Feiler from the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. The veteran offensive lineman started his career as a tackle with the Pittsburgh Steelers and eventually moved over to left guard.

Cody Mauch out of North Dakota State was a tackle in college, but at 6-foot-5, 302 pounds, he profiles more as a guard in the NFL. Plus, the Bucs already have Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke at the tackle positions.

Both Mauch and Feiler would probably be most comfortable on the left side. However, with Mauch’s potential as a Pro Bowl NFL guard, look for him to get priority over his veteran counterpart to start where he fits best.

Also, the Buccaneers roster is incredibly thin at guard right now. In addition to Feiler and Mauch, the Buccaneers 2023 depth chart only includes Nick Leverett, Aaron Stinnie, and John Molchon.

Leverett did start 10 games last season, so he may compete for a position as well. That said, his competition will be Matt Feiler, not Cody Mauch.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka vs. Yaya Diaby

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers 2021 first-round pick, had a solid rookie season with 4.0 sacks, 29 tackles, and 10 QB hits in 17 and six starts. Last season, in 16 starts, the defensive end again had 4.0 sacks with 40 tackles and 14 QB hits.

That’s not the type of Year 2 improvement the Tampa Bay coaching staff was hoping to see.

In the 2024 offseason, the team will have to make a decision on Tryon-Shoyinka’s fifth-year option, which makes the Buccaneers 2023 campaign crucial for the pass rusher. And he won’t just have t look inward to improve. He’ll also have to look over his shoulder.

In Round 3 of this past NFL draft, the Bucs selected Louisville edge rusher Yaya Diaby. The 6-foot-3, 263-pound DE is a power rusher who also has quick feet. He’s still a bit raw and needs a more sophisticated plan to battle with NFL tackles, but he has potential.

Also, if Diaby can put on some weight and muscle in the pros, he can be an inside/outside threat, which is valuable in the modern game.

While Diaby could be good down the line, his development will likely take some time. So, this Buccaneers training camp battle will be more about Tryon-Shoyinka than anyone else. If he improves, the job is his. If he regresses or stays the same, the team will look to give others opportunities.

Devin White vs. SirVocea Dennis

Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis is not going to beat out Devin White in training camp for a starting LB spot. However, if the playmaking Buccaneers rookie does show the ability to immediately play in the NFL, that could make White — who has already asked for a trade — expendable.

With Tom Brady gone, it’s no secret that the Bucs will probably not be contending for a title this season. That said, this is still a crucial campaign as the franchise looks for building blocks going forward.

White is a Pro Bowl LB who is still just 25 years old. If Tampa Bay can make him happy and keep him, that’s great. If not, he should have solid value on the trade market, and that can help with the team’s rebuild.

A lot of it comes down to Dennis. If the Buccaneers rookie shows that he can play right away, trading White and seeing what they can get back for him makes a lot of sense.

Russell Gage vs. Trey Palmer

Last but not least, Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer may be the most fascinating Buccaneers rookie of the bunch. If nothing else, he will always have the distinction of being the fastest player in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Palmer ran a blazing 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and the Bucs took him in the sixth round.

That speed makes the pass-catcher unique, and taking the top off defenses for Mike Evans and Chris Godwin could give Palmer a role right away in Buccaneers training camp. That could be bad news for veteran Russel Gage.

Gage is a fine WR3, but he’s not special. He’s been in the league for five seasons and has never crested 75 catches or 800 yards in a single year. Palmer’s special speed could give him the edge over Gage and help whoever is playing QB for the Buccaneers in 2023.