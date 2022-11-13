Published November 13, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense finally decided to show up in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks, and they managed to jump out to an early 14-3 lead. It seemed like they were set to add even more points to their tally, as they were driving on the Seahawks defense once again. Then Leonard Fournette got a direct snap and threw a pass intended for Tom Brady (you read that right), and it resulted in one of the worst NFL plays you will ever see.

The Buccaneers experimented with a similar formation earlier in the drive that resulted in a short yardage run for Leonard Fournette. It was notable, though, that the Seahawks completely ignored Brady when he lined up as a wide receiver on the outside. The Buccaneers took note of the Seahawks ignoring Brady, and decided to line up in a similar formation again.

The Seahawks once again left Brady unmarked, but Tariq Woolen baited Fournette into making the pass, and dropped off into coverage of Brady. Fournette underthrew the football, and basically made it a jump ball between Woolen and Brady. Brady slipped, and Woolen came down with what will likely be the easiest interception of his career.

Making matters worse, Brady picked up a tripping penalty on Woolen immediately after, giving the Seahawks a free ten yards to start their next offensive possession with. Luckily for the Buccaneers, Geno Smith ended up fumbling in the red zone on Seattle’s ensuing offensive possession, ensuring the play wouldn’t result in points for the Seahawks. But it’s clear that this play will go down as one of the worst in the history of the NFL.