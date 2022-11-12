Published November 12, 2022

By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play in Germany’s first-ever regular season game this weekend. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series as we deliver a Seahawks-Buccaneers prediction and pick.

The Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals 31-21 last weekend for their third win in a row. Geno Smith completed 26 of his 34 passes for 275 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Also, Kenneth Walker III rushed 26 times for 109 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Noah Fant led all pass-catches with five receptions and 96 yards. Meanwhile, Tyler Lockett caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while DK Metcalf had five catches for 37 yards and a score. Uchenna Nwosu delivered two sacks on defense.

The Bucs defeated the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 thanks to a brilliant drive by Tom Brady with 48 seconds left and no timeouts. He had a quarterback rating of 79.9. However, Brady also completed 36 of 58 passes for 280 yards and a touchdown. Rachaad White rushed eight times for 27 yards. Meanwhile, Leonard Fournette rushed nine times for 19 yards while catching five passes for 41 yards. Tight end Cade Otton caught five passes for 68 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Additionally, Scotty Miller had seven catches for 53 yards. Mike Evans caught five passes for 40 yards, while Chris Godwin had seven catches for 36 yards,

The Seahawks lead the all-time series 9-5. Significantly, it is their first matchup since 2019. The Hawks won that battle 40-34 in a thriller in Seattle. Evans and Godwin both played in that game. Ultimately, Evans dominated with 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown, while Godwin added seven catches for 61 yards. Lockett had 13 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns for Seattle, while Metcalf added six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Here are the Seahawks-Buccaneers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Buccaneers Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +2.5 (-104)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2.5 (-118)

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seahawks are the surprises of the NFL. Consequently, they are proving everyone wrong as they have won consistently. Smith has been a big reason for that. He has a quarterback rating of 107.2 with 2199 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Additionally, he has rushed 41 times for 196 yards and a touchdown.

Walker has taken over the backfield with 111 rushes for 570 yards and seven touchdowns. Significantly, he can still hit the 1000-yard mark at the rate he is going. Lockett has 51 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns, while Metcalf has caught 42 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Also, Fant has 27 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown.

The defense has not performed well but is managing to make enough plays to win. Ultimately, they will have to stop Brady and all his weapons to secure a victory in Germany.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can move the chains and keep Brady off the field. Hence, the best way to do this is by running the ball and then using it to open up the passing game.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Bucs were dead in the water for 59 minutes last weekend. Then, Brady woke up and did what he had been doing for 20 years. Was that the game that woke up the Bucs and motivated the offense to rise? Time will tell. However, it was a significant win for the Bucs, and it all started with Brady.

Brady has a quarterback rating of 90.5 with 2547 yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception. Ultimately, it has not been a good season for him. But he made a remarkable comeback and can capitalize on it.

Fournette has rushed 121 times for 405 yards while catching 42 passes for 404 yards and three scores. Consequently, it has not been a good run for him this year. Fournette hopes to break through in this contest. Meanwhile, Evans continues to produce. The tall receiver has 44 catches for 617 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Godwin is producing with 42 catches and 404 yards. But Godwin also has not scored yet and is still searching for the first touchdown of the season.

The Bucs have a solid defense that is giving them opportunities. However, they lost Shaq Barrett for the season a couple of weeks ago. Someone else must pick up the slack. Vita Vea is an option. Meanwhile, Devin White has 40 tackles and three sacks but must maintain his stance as a run-stopper.

The Bucs will cover the spread if they can run the ball and find their receivers. Additionally, they must stop the potent Hawks attack.

Final Seahawks-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

Last week was a revelation. Also, the Hawks are traveling a lot further than the Bucs for this one. Expect Brady to do what he does best and lead the Bucs to victory.

Final Seahawks-Buccaneers Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -2.5 (-115)