After 23 seasons in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady has announced his retirement. Brady stepping away from the league, ‘for good,’ brought both tributes, and some jokes, from media members and fans around the NFL.

Brady announced his retirement with a video on his personal Twitter. It’s the second time Brady retired, after seemingly hanging up his cleats to begin the season. This time though, Brady has said his retirement is for good. With 15 Pro Bowls and seven Super Bowl titles to his name, the media came out to support Brady as he says goodbye to football.

“End of any era unlike any we have seen,” wrote ESPN’s David Newton (@DNewtonespn).

“THANK YOU TOM,” Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) added.

“Congrats to Tom Brady, the (goat),” ESPN’s Field Yates (@FieldYates) said.

When Brady retired the first time, he decided to quickly return to the NFL and helped lead the Buccaneers to an NFC South title – despite just an 8-9 record. Fans had a few jokes for Brady’s newest retirement as he walks away from the gridiron.

“I believe him. I think,” Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) of ESPN said.

“See you playing for the Raiders in September smh,” Quixem Ramirez (@quixem) joked.

“I’ll believe when Brady’s dead, sorry,” Peter Berkes (@peterberkes) said bluntly.

All in all, Tom Brady ends his career with 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdown passes. He is undoubtedly a first ballot Hall of Famer. But after dominating the NFL for the past 23 years, fans are acknowledging Brady’s greatness while also acknowledging how different the league will be without the legendary quarterback playing on Sundays.