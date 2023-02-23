With Tom Brady retiring, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new starting quarterback. To former head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers best option in replacing Brady might just be Kyle Trask.

Alongside Brady’s retirement, Blaine Gabbert is also a free agent this offseason. Trask is the only QB left on the Buccaneers’ roster at the moment. While he might be the starter by default right now, Arians believes in Trask and believes he has what it takes to replace Brady in Tampa Bay, via the Rich Eisen Show.

“I think we’re in good hands with Kyle Trask. I’m very comfortable with Kyle as our guy,” Arians said. “He works his ass off to get to where he’s gotten. He works extremely hard every day. He’s got all the size, he’s got the arm. He’s got the stature of what we like and he’s mobile. He can do a lot of things to help us win, especially with the players around him.”

Kyle Trask has attempted just nine passes at the NFL level. However, with Brady in town, Trask never had an opportunity to see the field. With Trask now in line to receive that opportunity, Arians thinks his time sitting between both Brady and Gabbert will have him ready.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent 27 games at Florida, throwing for 7,386 yards, 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was the sixth QB selected in the draft.

The Buccaneers have a long season in front of them and Trask may not end up the Week 1 start. But if he is put in that position, Arians thinks Trask will succeed.