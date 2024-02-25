The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can build on a surprisingly good 2023 season with a strong 2024 NFL Draft. The Bucs brought in Baker Mayfield to replace Tom Brady, and believe it or not, it was not the disaster that many thought it would be. If Tampa Bay can bring in a few pieces during the middle rounds of the draft to help Mayfield out (assuming he re-signs), the team has a real chance to again be the best in the NFC South. Florida State running back Trey Benson and Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger are two sneaky good players in the upcoming NFL draft who fit that bill.
Tampa Bay needs upgrades on both sides of the ball, and the best strategy is to use their first-round pick on a cornerback or an edge rusher to bolster the defense. After that, the team needs to continue to build the offense around Mayfield.
The Buccaneers offensive line can use some love on the draft. The team started Robert Hainsey at center this season, which is exactly why the team needs an upgrade.
Plus, the team could use a true No. 1 running back as well. Rachaad White exceeded expectations with 1,539 scrimmage yards this season, but the team could still add a back to complement or supplant him and replace Chase Edmonds.
With those needs in mind, here are the two sneaky good players who the Buccaneers must take in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
Rachaad White is an elite receiving back with over 500 yards through the air this season. But despite rushing for neatly 1,000 yards, he still leaves something to be desired as a runner.
Liam Cohen replaces Dave Canales as offensive coordinator this offseason, and he brings a Los Angeles Rams-style mentality with him. That means he will want a hard runner with pass-catching skills and the ability to block for his QB on passing downs.
Florida State RB Trey Benson brings a lot of these qualities to the table.
After moving from Oregon to FSU, Benson put up 1,896 rushing and 371 receiving yards in two seasons, scoring 24 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 223-pound back is a bruising runner who can also make guys miss and is a good pass-catcher and blocker with the tools to develop in these areas.
Right out of the gate, Benson should be able to complement White nicely as a two-down and goal-line back who can do a lot of the heavy lifting in the run game. As he develops, there is no reason to think that with his skills, he can supplant White as the Buccaneers’ every-down back of the future.
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C, Georgia
A running back will be a good thing and depending on what happens with Mike Evans in free agency, the Buccaneers should probably pick a wide receiver or two in the NFL draft. However, the big area that needs help on that side of the ball is the offensive line.
The offensive line isn’t bad by any means. The tackles are pretty well set with Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke, Aaron Stinnie impressed out of nowhere this season, and while Cody Mauch struggled at times, he still showed enough to stay a serious prospect at right guard.
Veteran center Ryan Jensen going down with a massive knee injury on the second day of training camp was what really hurt the line. Robert Hainsey did his best with a bad situation, but he ended the season as the 32nd-ranked venter (out of 36 qualified), per PFF.
Just after the 2023 season ended, Jensen hung up his cleats for good and will retire at 32 after a decade in the NFL. While he had a solid career, it’s a shame injuries ended the center’s career when it did after he made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.
Now, the Buccaneers need to find a new center, and there is one in the draft who may be able to bring the same toughness and snarl to the Tampa Bay offensive line that Jensen did.
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger was a three-year starter and team captain for Georgia and was the center — both literally and figuratively — of the Bulldogs’ line for back-to-back national championships.
While most scouting reports will ding Van Pran-Granger for certain areas of his technique or play style, every one mentions words like “tough,” “feisty,” and “nasty.” It’s exactly what Jensen brought to the team and what every offensive line needs.
If Van Pran-Granger can come in and start right away, it will give Tampa Bay an offensive line with four of five starters 25 years old and under, which is the formula for sustained success over a long period of time.