The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't take too long to bring back one of their most important players in free agency. On Monday morning, it was announced that the Buccaneers have come to terms to an agreement with star wide receiver Mike Evans, a franchise lifer, on a two-year, $52 million contract.
Evans was clearly hyped up that he will be returning to the Buccaneers franchise for his 11th season, as he can't wait to hear the firing of the pirate cannons at Raymond James Stadium once again.
“Fire Them Cannons!” Evans wrote as the caption on his Instagram post celebrating his new agreement with the Buccaneers.
View this post on Instagram
It has also come to light that it was Mike Evans who had the initiative to get the deal done to which the Buccaneers obliged. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Evans' agent, Daryk Gilmore, said that the Buccaneers wideout called him and said that he wanted to be a “Bucs for life”. After that, Gilmore said that he worked hard with co-agent Darren Jones to strike an agreeable deal with the Buccaneers front office, hence the fast development in the 30-year old's free agency.
The Buccaneers made it clear that re-signing Evans was going to be a priority for them this offseason, and they already made a few moves to clear out financial space in preparation for this. Evans continues to play at such a high level, as he has been the picture of consistency ever since he stepped foot in the NFL in 2014.
In 2023, Mike Evans was tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns, with 13, and he ranked ninth in total receiving yards, with 1,255. He played in all 17 games last season, continuing his trend of maintaining good health, as he hasn't missed more than three games in a single season since becoming a pro.
Only 30 years old, Evans has a lot left in the tank, and there's no reason to expect him to slow down anytime soon. The Buccaneers were able to secure the services of a star player who wanted to stay, and that almost always bodes well for the team's outlook.