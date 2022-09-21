Mike Evans’ agent responds to 1-game suspension getting upheld

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans saw his suspension appeal upheld on Wednesday, officially ruling him out for a huge game this weekend against the Green Bay Packers. Evans’ agent, Deryk Gilmore, released a statement on the matter and voiced how disappointed they are about the ruling.

Via Josina Anderson:

Statement to me from Mike Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore on the 1-game suspension being upheld: pic.twitter.com/ou2ry1mUAX — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 21, 2022

Basically, Mike Evans’ camp believes there should’ve been no suspension. In case you missed it, the Bucs star laid out New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore after a scuffle broke out on Sunday. Evans and Lattimore have a lot of history, with a similar situation happening in 2017, but in that incident, Evans literally blindsided the cornerback. He got suspended as well. This time around, it wasn’t nearly as bad, yet, the NFL is laying the hammer down.

Evans’ agent does have a point, though. There have been far worse actions that didn’t result in suspension. But since Mike Evans has a history of violence on the field, the league evidently didn’t hold back here.

The Buccaneers are about to be extremely shorthanded offensively vs. Green Bay. Julio Jones and Chris Godwin are expected to be out again, while Evans is now sidelined too, leaving Tom Brady with minimal weapons out wide. That’s part of the reason Tampa went out and signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad on Tuesday. He’ll likely be elevated to the active roster for Week 3. Todd Bowles’ group will be looking to improve to 3-0 on the year but it won’t be easy against the Cheeseheads, who bounced back with authority in Week 2 with a massive win over the Chicago Bears.