Buccaneers’ Mike Evans handed 1-game suspension after brawl vs. Saints’ Marshon Lattimore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was ejected during the team’s clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after getting into a fight with DB Marshon Lattimore. After tensions flared between the two rival squads, Evans and Lattimore were seen going after one another in a wild exchange. As a result of the incident, the NFL has slapped Evans with a one-game suspension, forcing the wideout to miss Week 3, per Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs WR Mike Evans is suspended 1 game, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

The Buccaneers are slated to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 at home, but after the punishment issued by the NFL, they will be doing so without Evans, who is one of Tom Brady’s most reliable targets on offense.

The beef between Evans and Lattimore dates back quite a few years, as they have been going at each others heads for the better part of the last half-decade. In fact, this isn’t even the first time Evans has been disciplined as a result of their feud. Evans was similarly suspended for one game back in 2017 after a separate altercation with Lattimore, and it seems that time has not healed the wounds between the two rivals.

During Sunday night’s game, Evans could be seen explaining to officials that he had no choice but to fight in order to defend Brady. The official clearly didn’t see that as an adequate excuse, and nor did the NFL, which released a statement regarding his suspension on Monday morning.

NFL’s official announcement on Mike Evans’ one-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/DmsQ6Ro7au — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022

Evans will be suspended for the Week 3 clash against the Green Bay Packers without pay and will be eligible to return in Week 4 when the Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.