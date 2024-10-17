The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a solid start to the 2024 NFL season. Tampa is 4-2 heading into Week 7 and sits atop the NFC South tied with Atlanta. The Buccaneers are still contenders to win the NFC South thanks to their starting QB Baker Mayfield. A pair of former NFL players recently gave Mayfield his flowers on a recent podcast episode.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman praised Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield for his leadership and unselfishness on the latest episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast.

“He’s the ultimate teammate,” the pair said. “Quarterback’s aren’t really like this… He’s a guy that wants to see you be an absolute dawg, cheering you on. He’ll get in the trenches with you.”

Mayfield deserves every ounce of praise he's received since joining the Buccaneers. Baker is legitimately having a career renaissance and is pacing to have a second career season in a row.

In 2023 Mayfield threw for 4,044 passing yards with 28 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. Mayfield is currently on pace to exceed that passing yards mark in 2024 and is playing out of his mind.

It is great to see Mayfield thrive in his new home.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles envisions ‘three-headed monster' in backfield

Baker Mayfield is not the only part of the Buccaneers offense that is dangerous.

Tampa already head a two-headed monster in the backfield with Rachaad White and rookie Bucky Irving. Now it seems that Sean Tucker is adding his name to the conversation.

Tucker ran for 136 yards and a touchdown while adding another receiving touchdown last week against the Saints.

“It's definitely worthy of him making it a three-headed monster,” Bowles said about Tucker.

He may have earned more work in the backfield.

“(Tucker) took advantage of his opportunities,” Bowles said. “He ran away from some tackles, some linebackers. He ran through the hole, he cut back, he made some great plays, he caught the ball well out of the backfield, so that gives us three-headed monsters.”

Having too many solid running backs is never a bad problem. The Buccaneers have the option to rotate these players throughout the game to keep them fresh.

“We're going to need Bucky and Rachaad all year,” Bowles said. “Bucky has some scheme runs that worked and Rachaad had some that didn't. That doesn't mean he is playing better — that means we couldn't get the (holes) open when we had Rachaad back there. We're going to use them both all year. How they play and how much they play will change every game, so it's going to be no different.”

Next up for the Buccaneers is a Week 7 clash with the Ravens on Monday Night Football.