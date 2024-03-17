The Tampa Bay Buccaneers crossed out one of their biggest checkboxes in the 2024 NFL offseason when they secured the services of star wide receiver Mike Evans for two more seasons after they inked the future Hall of Famer to a new $41 million extension deal.
The Buccaneers have also made an adjustment to Evans' contract that helps alleviate Tampa Bay's financial situation, according to MLFootball.
“BREAKING: The #Buccaneers restructured Mike Evans’ contract to free up $17.432M in cap space, sources tell
@_MLFootball. Tampa Bay converted his 2024 roster bonus of $21.79M into what is treated as a signing bonus.”
Further clarity on this latest move by the Buccaneers was also provided by Greg Auman of FOX Sports:
“This is correct, though the new version of the Evans contract is what always made sense from a cap standpoint. Original was framed for non-cap accounting purposes, just in terms of whether money was paid out in 2023 league year vs. 2024,” posted Auman.
“So there's technically a cap savings, but only against the original framework of the deal, which was never intended to be the final version of the contract. It's now framed the same way most of Bucs' contracts are,” added Auman.
In 2023, the former Texas A&M Aggies star wideout collected 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 79 receptions. That ensured that his streak of 1,000-yard seasons stays alive heading into the 2024 campaign where he will also be teaming up again with Baker Mayfield. The quarterback, like Evans, secured an extension contract with Tampa Bay in the offseason.