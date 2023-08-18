The early version of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was a far cry from what he is today.

When Evans broke into the NFL ranks in 2014, his body resembled more of a linebacker's than a wide receiver's. He gorged on pizza and wings back in the day. Evans also drank a ton of soda. To nobody's surprise, he weighed 245 pounds with 18 percent body fat, per The Athletic's Dan Pompei.

“I was a big, fat receiver,” Evans admitted.

Mike Evans was one of the best wide receivers in the NCAA ranks. He and 2012 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel became a two-headed monster for Texas A&M football. Evans had 2,499 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 151 receptions in two seasons playing with “Johnny Football.”

Unfortunately, Evans took a huge step backward in his fitness when he turned pro. When Tom Brady joined the Bucs in 2020, his fitness regimen made a huge impression on Evans.

Although Mike Evans isn't as strict as Brady in terms of nutrition, the latter hired two chefs – one in Tampa, FL and one in Katy, TX – who help him eat healthy food.

Brady also told Evans to get as many as six massages every week to help his body recover from the NFL grind. Evans obliged and also does the same muscle activation and foam rolling techniques Brady did.

Before long, Mike Evans reduced his playing weight to 220 pounds with just six percent body fat. He can also run 22 miles per hour on a treadmill. He's just 29 years old with plenty of gas left in his tank.

Evans' efforts paid huge dividends. He had a combined 27 touchdown receptions from 2020 to 2021. He has also extended his 1,000-yard streak to nine seasons.

Evans isn't satisfied. He wants to surpass the great Jerry Rice's 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Evans is also just nine touchdown receptions short of recording the 15th-most in NFL history. Whether he records that record-breaking catch from Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask still remains a mystery.

Nevertheless, Mike Evans is on pace to rewrite the NFL record books in 2023. His newfound commitment to fitness has a lot to do with that.