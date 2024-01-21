The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be playing their last game with star wide receiver Mike Evans, who's set to be a free agent in 2024.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to Detroit to face the Lions in the NFC divisional round on Sunday. Star wide receiver Mike Evans could be playing in his last game for the Bucs, if Tampa does advance further in the playoffs. It's been reported that Evans and the Buccaneers could part ways in 2024 free agency after 10 years with the organization, per Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Evans was drafted by the Buccaneers in 2014, recording a season of 1,000 or more receiving yards in every year he's been in the league. Rapoport mentioned that Evans and the Buccaneers were working toward finding an extension to his contract this season, but the Buccaneers weren't willing to tie up the money Evans would hope for. Tampa features a couple of aging stars on its roster and Evans could be the next one out, with the Bucs looking toward a younger future.

Tampa Bay is the underdog in the matchup against the Lions, but the Buccaneers played a phenomenal first round. Their offense is rolling at the right time and Evans is in the middle of that success. The Bucs certainly have a chance to win the game at Ford Field and advance to the NFC Championship. They have a deep roster that could make a run in the postseason if schemes click as well as they did against the Eagles in the wild card.

Whether this will be Evans' last game in a Buccaneers uniform, his time there will be remembered forever. He was an elite receiver in Tampa Bay and he'll be a highly touted free agent if he were to hit the open market after the 2024 postseason.