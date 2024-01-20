Legendary wrestler and Baker Mayfield appear to have mutual admiration society

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have significant momentum as they prepare for their divisional playoff game with the Lions in Detroit. The Bucs pounded the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, and they hope to end the season for the resurgent NFC North champions.

Prior to and during the 32-9 triumph over Philadelphia, Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield attempted to rally his teammates with a “woo” cry, echoing the trademark call of former WWE superstar Ric Flair.

The Nature Boy took note of Mayfield’s support and issued his own hype call to the Bucs prior to the divisional playoff game. He clearly would like to see the Bucs upset the Lions and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Mayfield has enjoyed an excellent season while playing with the Bucs, and he was in top form against the Eagles. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 337 yards, and he threw 3 TD passes and did not throw an interception.

If the Bucs are going to beat the Lions, it seems quite likely that Mayfield is going to have to follow up with a similar performance. The Bucs don’t have a dominant running game with Rachaad White, and that means the passing game is going to have to carry Tampa Bay. White ran for 72 yards on 18 carries against Philadelphia.

The Bucs have several receiving weapons, and Mike Evans is the most dynamic pass catcher available to Mayfield. He caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards with an eye-catching 13 TDs during the regular season. Evans teams with speedy Chris Godwin, who caught 83-1,024-2 this season and caught a TD pass against the Eagles.