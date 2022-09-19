Mike Evans made headlines on Sunday for all the wrong reasons after he was at the center of a brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. Evans got himself ejected from the game for his actions, and the same was the case for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints.

As he was getting thrown off the field, Evans made a Tom Brady-sized confession to the game officials. According to the Bucs wide receiver, he was simply fulfilling his duty as the GOAT’s protector (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

“That’s Tom Brady. What you want me to do?” Evans said.

Mike Evans was not playing around about TB 😅 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/19ICUm3qAL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 19, 2022

“That’s Tom Brady, what you want me to do?!?” -Mike Evans, a real rider pic.twitter.com/XDOIWbnozf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 18, 2022

Lattimore was jawing with Brady when Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette came to his defense. Lattimore turned his attention to Fournette, and it was at this point that Evans rushed in to shove the Saints cornerback to the ground. As expected, chaos ensued, and it ended with Evans and Lattimore being sent to the locker room even before the game ended.

This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/T2GLYlcvKn — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) September 18, 2022

Evans could be facing a suspension for his actions here, and the same might be the case for Lattimore. These two are anything but best friends, and this isn’t the first time they’ve been involved in some violence on the field.

In the end, it was the Buccaneers who emerged with a victory against the Saints, 20-10. Tampa Bay is now 2-0 to start the new season. Tom Brady and Co. face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, and it will be one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the campaign.