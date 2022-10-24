Buccaneers’ Mike Evans signing autographs for referees spurs NFL investigation

A video recently surfaced of NFL referees seemingly asking Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for an autograph. The league is reportedly investigating the situation, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

Referees asking a player for an autograph is a bad look without question. The Buccaneers ultimately lost the game 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers. Nevertheless, fans may be led to wonder if Mike Evans received special treatment following this autograph-chasing incident.

An account called Football Zebras on Twitter posted the video with a strong reaction to the matter.

Look, we are all football fans. But autograph seeking, even if in the tunnel, cannot be tolerated. SJ Jeff Lamberth (21st season) and LJ Tripp Sutter (4) know better. This may be the last season for Lamberth, but that's no excuse to cross a line like thispic.twitter.com/CboOAH3Jr8 — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs🇺🇦 (@footballzebras) October 24, 2022

Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick shared a brutally honest reaction to the incident.

I didn’t know refs get autographs after the game. pic.twitter.com/4IgUHIiAgz — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 23, 2022

It should be noted that we don’t know the entire backstory behind the video. Perhaps it was all a misunderstanding. One would imagine that referees wouldn’t ask a player for an autograph with cameras around.

However, they may have genuinely been seeking a Mike Evans autograph. The NFL will investigate the situation and take potential necessary action.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers offensive woes

The Buccaneers fell to 3-4 with the loss. Mike Evans had a key drop in the contest, while Tampa Bay’s offense failed to find any form of rhythm throughout. Tom Brady commented on Evans’ dropped pass following the defeat.

“It was one play,” Brady said, per Buccaneers’ senior writer Scott Smith. “There were a lot more plays in the game.”

Mike Evans, Tom Brady, and the Bucs will look to turn their season around on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens.