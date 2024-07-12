The football world is saying goodbye to legendary defensive coordinator and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor member Monte Kiffin. The father of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has died at the age of 84, surrounded by family and friends, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

Kiffin had been working under his son as a player personnel analyst in Oxford, Mississippi since 2020. The Rebels' official X account shared the news of his passing on Thursday. He leaves a lasting impression on the program and its passionate fan base. Though, Kiffin's impact extends well beyond just one state.

He remarkably coached in seven different decades, dedicating himself to the game he loved and inspiring some of the people he loved most to follow in his footsteps. Kiffin served as head coach for NC State for a few seasons in the 1980s but shined as an NFL defensive coordinator, garnering special praise for the excellent job he did with the Buccaneers.

His arrival to Tampa in 1996 soon coincided with a dramatic turnaround for a franchise that was an afterthought for most of its existence. With his innovative football mind, Kiffin led one of the most feared defenses the sport has ever seen and helped the Bucs win their first championship in Super Bowl 37.

The Buccaneers recorded five interceptions off MVP quarterback Rich Gannon, three of which were pick sixes, to earn the 48-21 victory over the then-Oakland Raiders. During Kiffin's tenure (1996-2008), Tampa Bay boasted the most consistent defense in the NFL. His acumen allowed this team to stay relevant and clinch a couple more playoff berths after its title season.

Monte Kiffin is being properly remembered for all his accomplishments and enduring legacy.

Buccaneers remember Monte Kiffin

The Bucs posted just two winning campaigns from the time Kiffin left the squad until Tom Brady signed on ahead of the 2020-21 championship campaign, which underscores just how important the coach was to Tampa. His greatness will forever live in franchise lore.

“Monte Kiffin was a beloved and iconic member of the Buccaneers family, and our entire organization mourns his loss today,” the Glazer family (owners) said in a statement, per the team.

“His passionate and energetic leadership style resonated with all his players, and he was instrumental in our first Super Bowl win and the success of Hall of Famers such as Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, John Lynch and Ronde Barber. Off the field, Monte was kind, genuine, gracious and always had a positive attitude.”

While this a tough day for multiple fan bases, Lane Kiffin is obviously feeling uniquely emotional after losing someone he looked up to his whole life. He posted images of him as a young boy with his father, which he touchingly captioned “My hero.”

Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kiffin family. After a full life packed with glorious memories, Monte can rest easy.