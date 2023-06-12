In the midst of so much uncertainty, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can at least expect some good news to come their way this October. The franchise is turning back the clock with the official return of their vintage “Creamsicle” uniforms, per the team's Twitter account.

Prepare for a sea of orange to burst through the Raymond James Stadium tunnel on Sunday, October 15th when Tampa hosts the Detroit Lions. People have been clamoring for this for a long time, expecting to see them back last year before global supply problems provided yet another misstep to a season full of them.

The uniforms will be a welcome dose of nostalgia for swashbuckler fans everywhere. They will be especially pertinent given that there is a decent chance the 2023-24 Bucs causes the same pain and heartbreak as the teams who first donned the creamsicle look back in the moribund 1970s and 80s. Regardless of what next season brings, fans are savoring this momentous occasion.

“I’m not holding out a lot of hope in terms of wins and losses this season, but this will bring me joy for at least one week of the season (And the Buccos some money as I’ll have to pick up a Mike Evans Creamsicle beauty to join the Ronde and Warren ones in my collection!),” Twitter user Scott Thompson rejoiced. Others lamented at the creamsicle uniforms not being implemented a couple years earlier. “What could have been been,” The Athletic's Jordan Moore tweeted above a picture of the jerseys imposed on retired Bucs, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

In light of Devin White's trade request saga and the slew of question marks surrounding the franchise, this is much-needed. Hopefully, these creamsicle jerseys will not be the highlight of Tampa Bay's season.