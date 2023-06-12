The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be entering a rebuild at some point in the near future if they haven't already, and it doesn't seem like something that Devin White wants to be a part of. White requested a trade earlier this offseason after the Bucs failed to hand him a massive new contract extension, and it seemed like only a matter of time until he found a new home.

However, White is still on Tampa's roster for the time being, and after he stayed put past the 2023 NFL Draft, it doesn't seem very likely that he will be on the move anytime soon. That thought was further reinforced by White voluntarily showing up to a team promotional photo shoot, hinting that he may not be looking for a trade anymore.

“On Sunday, White voluntarily joined many Bucs players for a series of promotional photos and videos to be used by the team, its sponsors and the media during the team’s annual photo day at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa…Despite the impasse, the Bucs have been expecting White to attend their three-day mandatory minicamp, which begins Tuesday in Tampa…Looking through a new lens Sunday, he appeared happy and ready to play for the Bucs in 2023.” – Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times

It seems unlikely that the Buccaneers have any plans to move on from Devin White at this point, so he may have simply accepted the facts and decided to put his trade request behind him. However, the Bucs may be playing with fire here, because if they don't lock up White to a long-term extension soon, he could end up leaving for nothing as a free agent next offseason.