The Dallas Mavericks made a big move on Monday before the NBA Draft after agreeing to a contract extension with center Daniel Gafford. It maintains the team's front-court presence while the front office continues focusing on the upcoming draft.

Gafford, who is 26 years old, is signing a three-year contract extension with the Mavericks and is worth nearly $60 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The new deal keeps Gafford in Dallas through the 2028-29 season.

“Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford intends to sign a three-year contract extension worth nearly $60 million, sources tell ESPN. Mavericks officials and Gafford's agents, Mike George and Shy Saee of Klutch Sports, negotiated the new deal through 2028-29.”

The Mavericks traded for Daniel Gafford from the Washington Wizards back in February. He proved to be a reliable option off the bench, giving Dallas a great backup center behind starter Dereck Lively III. However, Gafford did play some starting time as well, after Lively suffered an ankle injury.

Through 45 games played last season (31 starts with the Mavericks), Daniel Gafford averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while hitting 70.2% of his field goal attempts. He was also 68.9% from the free-throw line. That kind of production is why Dallas decided to keep Gafford for the next few seasons.

With the center position seemingly locked up, the Mavericks can focus on other needs now. Kyrie Irving has yet to make a decision on his player option, but having him return would be ideal for Dallas. With many expecting the front office to select Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick overall, the organization may have to make some moves to create a more balanced roster for next season.

The Mavericks will likely remain hot in the rumor mill this summer as the front office attempts to restructure the roster after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. But signing Daniel Gafford is one of the first steps to creating that new roster for next season.