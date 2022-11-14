Published November 14, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

News broke last Thursday that the father of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White had passed away. His father, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. The sheriff’s office says that Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance. Despite life-saving efforts being performed, Thomas was pronounced dead. On Tuesday, it was announced that Louisiana authorities are investigating the death of White’s father, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

On Friday of last week, White shared a touching tribute to his father on Facebook:

White subsequently made the trip to Germany with the Buccaneers to play in Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks and paid tribute to his father following the victory.

“It was just like, ‘This one is for you,” said White, per a report from ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “It was very hard to play. Just a lot of emotions. But I tried to turn them into good emotions and just keep a great spirit. That’s the relationship we had — just all about ball, all about just going out there and being the best and just getting this thing turned around.”

Heading into the bye week, Devin White will have time to grieve as the investigation begins its process. The former Pro Bowler, who has struggled at times in the 2022 NFL season, seems to have the support of his teammates behind him both on and off the field. Continue following our coverage here at ClutchPoints as this story unfolds.