Redditor comes up with wild Masked Singer theory for Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers absence

Tom Brady’s absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains a mystery. Head coach Todd Bowles said there is no definitive date for his return. What could Brady possibly be doing just weeks out from the start of the regular season?

One internet sleuth may have the answer. Reddit user u/CANN0NFIRE posted a theory on r/DynastyFF that suggests Brady is in the middle of filming for the Masked Singer. There is evidence to back it up, though much of it is based on informed speculation.

The theory starts by explaining that Brady can’t publicly state he is going to film for the show because all the contestant’s identities have to be kept secret. It suggests that the Buccaneers star could have agreed to be on the show during his retirement and can’t back out of it, which is why the team already knew about it and approved the absence ahead of time.

The Redditor points out two other things that make the theory very plausible. First, Brady is set to join the Fox network as a football analyst whenever he retired. The network is the same one that broadcasts the Masked Singer and there is precedent for a Fox Sports host to make an appearance. Second, the theory pointed out that Masked Singer’s filming dates line up exactly with Brady’s absence from the Buccaneers. Because Brady has the potential to advance in the competition, his return date still remains up in the air.

Brady is a bit of a showman, as he is filming a movie where he stars as himself, so an appearance on the Masked Singer is certainly something he would be interested in doing. The latest season of the show premieres on Wednesday, September 21st. We will see then if Brady’s absence was truly because he was showcasing his singing talents.