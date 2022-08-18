Todd Bowles drops cryptic answer on Tom Brady’s return from mystery Buccaneers absence

Tom Brady has been shrouded in mystery since Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles informed the media of his training camp absence on August 11. Bowles said that Brady was dealing with a “personal matter” and would be away from the team for multiple days.

It was later reported that “all is well” for the Buccaneers star and his family- and that the 10-day absence was pre-planned. That’s all well and good. But Bowles’ comments from Thursday don’t exactly add up to what has been reported. Here’s what the Buccaneers coach said, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Todd Bowles on Tom Brady’s return: “We’ll see. We’ll talk about it next week. I’m not concerned about it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There’s no definitive date for me. We’ll keep in touch and find out.” — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2022

Per Auman, Todd Bowles said that there is “no definitive date” for Tom Brady’s return to Buccaneers training camp. While he did say there isn’t concern, it’s still pretty concerning that fans are hearing things like “we’ll see” and “we’ll keep in touch and find out.”

As Auman wisely points out, if this was indeed a planned absence for Brady, then why is there still no return date? Wouldn’t that have also been determined beforehand? No one is sounding the alarm for retirement speculation.

Brady made it clear he’s back. But the longer this absence stretches out, the more concerned Buccaneers fans will be for Brady’s Week 1 status.

It was already not very Brady-like for a training camp absence to occur in the first place. Now, there’s uncertainty from the organization on his potential return.

The best-case scenario for Buccaneers fans is that the organization just didn’t handle this well. Hopefully for their sake, Tom Brady returns soon, ending all worries and concerns.