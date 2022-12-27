By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Retired future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has been in the news quite often lately. Recent reports had him meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and discussing a possible return to football. You know that Tom Brady and the Bucs would happily welcome him back.

However, Gronkowski apparently does not ‘have the itch’ to return to football right now, as he stated on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams Monday.

“I’m sure if I did I would’ve went back already,” Gronkowski said. “I’m not really prepared right now to go back at all either, the mindset, mentally or physically, not prepared at all.”

That is a bit contrary to numerous reports that Gronkowski had been staying in shape. The Buccaneers offense could certainly use him, especially in the red zone. After ranking inside the top five in each of the last two seasons, Tampa Bay has fallen off considerably this year. They rank 21st in the NFL at converting touchdowns in the red zone at 52.27 percent.

That has long been the part of the field that Gronkowski made a huge difference. He is so big and good at using his body shielding off defenders, he was a matchup nightmare. His presence also allowed for Bucs WR Mike Evans to see more single coverage down there. That in turn created fade opportunities that have been missing this year.

Tampa Bay is 7-8 and lead the NFC South. However, the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints are both one game back at 6-9. The Panthers won the previous meeting and will play the Buccaneers this weekend. If the Buccaneers win, they clinch the division and a home playoff game.