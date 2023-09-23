With a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 game scheduled against the Philadelphia Eagles, a lot of eyes will be on Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. With that said, ahead of the Buccaneers-Eagles game, we make our Buccaneers Week 3 predictions.

Tampa Bay has gotten off to a hot start, winning their first two games. The transition from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield has gone way better than expected. Mayfield was signed in free agency and is now showing the talent that made him the number one pick in the 2018 draft.

This season, Mayfield has played extremely well, which has helped the Buccaneers earn a 2-0. Tampa Bay has been great so far, and they have a good opportunity to make it to the playoffs this season. This week will be a real test as they take on the reigning NFC champion in the Eagles. Philadelphia is elite on both sides of the ball and is a Super Bowl contender. If Tampa Bay can make it a close game and possibly win, it will prove they are a true threat in the NFC.

With that said, let's move on to our Buccaneers Week 3 predictions.

3. Buccaneers defense forces multiple turnovers

The Bucs have an elite defense, and it will be crucial as they go up against one of the best offenses in football with the Eagles. Philadelphia has a tremendous offensive line led by Jason Kelce at center. They also have elite weapons with the wide receiver duo of AJ Brown and Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert at tight end. D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell headline the backfield, with Jalen Hurts leading the charge at quarterback.

It will be challenging for Tampa Bay's defense, but they have shown the ability to force turnovers. They forced three turnovers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 and two against the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

While the Eagles are better than both of those teams, the Bucs have elite players at every level of their defense and could force multiple turnovers.

2. Baker Mayfield throws for 300 yards

Mayfield has had a resurgence of his career with Tampa Bay. This season, he has completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 490 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He has been efficient and done a good job of getting the ball to the elite playmakers.

The Bucs have an elite wide receiver duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. With a quality offensive line and a promising young running back in Rachaad White, Mayfield has had the advantage of having a ton of talent around him.

The Eagles have a top-tier defense, but Tampa Bay's offense has been successful through two weeks. Mayfield should have a big game and finish with over 300 passing yards.

1. Mike Evans catches a touchdown

Evans has been one of the best wide receivers in the league for a long time, but he was doubted going into this season. Evans has gone over 1,000 yards in his first nine seasons in the league and is on his way to making it 10.

He has 12 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns through two games. The 30-year-old receiver has been Mayfield's favorite target and has been the deep and redzone threat. While he will have a tough matchup against the Eagles secondary, Evans should still haul in a touchdown.

This Bucs-Eagles game could be great with the way Tampa Bay has started the season. It will be enticing for fans to see if the Bucs can keep playing at a high level against one of the NFL's best teams.