The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking for a spark in their 27th-ranked rushing attack, and they're hoping it will come from rookie running back Bucky Irving. Following Sunday's 26-7 upset loss to the Denver Broncos, head coach Todd Bowles said the fourth-round pick has earned more snaps moving forward, according to Buccaneers team writer Scott Smith.

Irving led Tampa Bay with nine carries for 70 yards (7.8 yards per carry) in the Week 3 loss, outpacing Rachaad White, who had six carries for 17 yards (2.8 yards per carry). The performance continues a steady drumbeat for Irving, who has looked like the superior back through the team's first three contests.

Could Bucky Irving be the Buccaneers' new feature back?

In three games, Irving has rushed for 154 yards on 25 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per touch. White has posted 66 yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.1 yards per rush. Another eye-opening stat: Irving ranks second in the league in yards before contact per attempt (5.2), trailing only Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley, per Pro Football Reference. Meanwhile, White ranks dead last among 50 qualified ball-carriers (o.5).

The Buccaneers remained committed to White throughout his first two seasons despite subpar numbers. The 2022 third-round pick ranked third in the NFL in carries last season, behind only Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffrey. However, he did little to warrant the monstrous workload.

White averaged 3.6 yards per rush last season, tied for the second-fewest among 25 players with over 185 attempts. Further, he averaged 1.5 yards after contact per rush, tied for the second-fewest among 38 running backs with over 140 attempts. While he struggled on the ground, White was productive as a receiver in 2023, ranking third among all running backs with 549 yards and catching 64-of-70 targets.

White has maintained over a 70 percent snap share in each of Tampa Bay's first three games. However, that number should dip in the coming weeks, with Irving taking on a heavier workload. Like White, the rookie is also an adept receiver, catching 56 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns last season at Oregon.

The Buccaneers will test out their new backfield dynamic when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a rematch of last year's Wild Card Round.