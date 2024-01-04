Rachaad White speaks up.

Just like his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., running back Rachaad White has also seemingly voiced out his displeasure over a perceived Pro Bowl snub. After the NFL revealed the names of the players who have earned nods to represent the AFC and the NFC in the annual event, White hopped on social media and posted the following message:

“Not even an alternate 🤔 lol, 😂 💯”

White is having a solid second season in the NFL, as he has 915 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 253 carries. He is only averaging 3.6 yards per carry, though, and is posting just an average success on the ground of 40.7 percent, per Pro Football Reference. Nevertheless, White is operating as the Buccaneers' top option in their rushing attack a year after being in the shadow of Leonard Fournett and will continue to view him as such when they hit the field in Week 18's all-important showdown versus the Carolina Panthers on the road.

The three running backs who have made the NFC Pro Bowl roster are Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, D'Andre Swift of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams — all three have been more productive than White, who entered the league in 2022 as a third-round (91st overall) selection of the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers, however, will still be represented at the Pro Bowl, with wide receiver Mike Evans getting a nod amid yet another strong season.

As for White, he is still just 24 years old, so he'll still get several chances to build a Pro Bowl-worthy campaign.