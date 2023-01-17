The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not only eliminated from the playoffs in embarrassing fashion by the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, but the team also suffered a scare when wide receiver Russell Gage went down with a head injury. He ultimately had to be stretchered off because Gage was unable to move his limbs. Thankfully, that changed overnight at a local hospital and the wideout appears to be fine. And on Tuesday afternoon, Gage sent a heartfelt message to everyone who supported him while giving a positive update on his health:

“I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I. I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits!”

That’s great news. Gage sustained the injury after Cedrick Wilson Jr hit him in the helmet after stumbling to the ground:

Russell Gage is reported to have a #concussion as well as a neck injury after this ugly hit to the back of his head. He was unable to get up after the hit. He went off on a backboard and remains in the hospital, but has movement in his extremities. Sending positive thoughts. pic.twitter.com/4gjRW1b3SH — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) January 17, 2023

A concussion and neck injury sounds about right. All that matters is Gage’s health now. The Bucs season is over, therefore he’s got ample time to recover.

During his first season with Tampa, Russell Gage reeled in 51 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns. In Monday’s affair, the 26-year-old compiled two receptions for just 10 yards. Obviously, this whole scene brought back horrid memories of the Damar Hamlin incident in Cincinnati where the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest on the field.

Considering Gage’s uplifting message, it shouldn’t be too long until he’s home getting back to work as Tampa prepares to improve in 2023, whether Tom Brady returns or not.