Shaq Barrett understands that 2023 could've been his final season with the Buccaneers.

Despite a valiant playoff run, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw their season end at the hands of the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. For Shaq Barrett, it could've been the last time he donned a Buccaneers jersey.

Barrett is under contract through the 2024 season. However, with a cap hit around $14 million, the star outside linebacker understands he may not be back in Tampa Bay. While he has contemplated playing elsewhere, Barrett is hoping to remain with the Buccaneers, via Kristie Ackert of The Tampa Bay Times.

“I've been around for a minute, and I know with my contract and my production and they have some young guys that factor into it,” Barrett said about a potential departure. “But I would still love to be here. It's like a second home, my kids love it down here.”

“I understand it's a business, but after everything that happened this year, we're family now to appreciate them for everything they did,” Barrett continued. “Just for rocking with me, sticking with me through everything and I hope it's not, but I know it's a real possibility. I hope it's not.”

Barrett loves the Bucs

Tampa Bay has a potential out to Barrett's contract heading into the offseason. He is due a $14.5 million option bonus. Furthermore, his 2025 deal automatically voids 23 days before the 2025 season. If Barrett is to remain with the Bucs, there likely needs some cap maneuvering to be done.

While Barrett understands it's a business, he has personal ties to Tampa Bay. The team rallied around him and supported him after losing his daughter to a tragic drowning accident. Barrett doesn't want to lose that support system.

But he is trying to remain realistic. As much as he wants to stay in Tampa Bay, Shaq Barrett knows the Buccaneers want to put them best team they can on the field. With Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield set to hit free agency, Tampa Bay has plenty of decisions to make.