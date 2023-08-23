Shaquil Barrett has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL over the last four seasons, giving opposing offenses nightmares. He missed a significant amount of games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time in his career in 2022 and seems to want to put last season in the rearview mirror as soon as possible.

Barrett is switching numbers this season from No. 58 to No. 7, last worn by former Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. He gave his reasoning for changing the number, which will be the third different one of his NFL career.

“Seven is the complete number in the Bible. The Lord's favorite number,” Barrett said, via Greg Auman. “I wore 7 when I was younger, and coming back from injury, I'm reinventing myself.”

Barrett wore 48 during the first four seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos. He switched to 58 when he signed with the Buccaneers in 2019 and had some of his best seasons wearing that number.

Barrett led the NFL in sacks with 19.5 in 2019, his first season wearing 58. He had 18 sacks across the next two seasons before an Achilles injury limited him to three sacks in eight games in 2022.

This season is a crucial one for Shaquil Barrett, who may be hoping a new jersey number can give him a fresh start. The Buccaneers' defensive wizard needs to show he can still get to the quarterback with the best of them and Tampa Bay will certainly need him at the top of his game if they want to return to the postseason.