The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get back on track after they suffered a potentially devastating loss in Week 16 to the Dallas Cowboys. They got a boost in the buildup to their Week 17 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, though, when it was revealed the team was reuniting with pass rusher Shaq Barrett.

Barrett left Tampa Bay over the offseason to join the Miami Dolphins, but he abruptly retired in July. Out of nowhere, he announced his intention to unretire in November, but the Dolphins refused to activate him from the reserve/retired list. They ended up releasing him on Thursday, with Tampa Bay quickly scooping him up. While the team is thrilled to have him, it does not seem like he will be making his season debut in Week 17.

“Shaq Barrett back with the Buccaneers officially. Doesn’t sound like he’ll be in uniform tomorrow on a quick turnaround but Week 18 in play,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Buccaneers hoping Shaq Barrett can provide defense with big boost

Getting Barrett back is big for the Bucs, and they clearly have an eye on the playoffs with this move. However, they desperately need a win in Week 17, and getting him back would have been huge for their defense. Instead, the quick turnaround appears to be too much for him to overcome, with the hope being that he will be able to return in Week 18 with the team still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Tampa Bay can still win the NFC South, but they need some help from the Atlanta Falcons. The good news for them is that Atlanta has a tough Week 17 game on their slate against the Washington Commanders, so if they lose, and the Bucs win, they would reclaim the top spot in their division. That would set the stage for an incredibly important Week 18 contest, which could make Barrett's pending return even more impactful.