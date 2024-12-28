The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a push toward the playoffs with just two games to play, but they haven't stopped trying to improve their roster. On Friday, the Buccaneers agreed to a deal to bring outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett back to Tampa Bay for the rest of this season, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

“Some news: Bucs will be signing OLB Shaq Barrett on Saturday, pending a physical,” Auman reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Former Pro Bowl standout comes out of retirement to return to Tampa Bay. (it’s straight to the 53, not practice squad as I originally had).”

Barrett will be eligible to play right away because he cleared waivers and will immediately join the 53-man roster. The Buccaneers can definitely use his skillset to make things easier on a defense that has been forced to send exotic blitzes in order to get pressure on the quarterback this season.

Barrett has not played this season despite spending a lot of the season with the Miami Dolphins after originally retiring following the 2023 season. However, he spent the last five seasons with the Buccaneers and had the most successful years of his career there.

In 2019, Barrett was named Second Team All-Pro after leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks. During his five seasons in Tampa Bay, Barrett recorded 45 sacks, 90 quarterback hits and 15 forced fumbles.

Buccaneers can use the help on defense

After nearly pulling off a trip to the NFC Championship game last season, the Buccaneers got better and more explosive on offense. Liam Coen and Baker Mayfield are operating a more efficient unit than they had last season, and that makes them dangerous in the playoffs if they're able to make it there.

However, Tampa Bay has taken a significant step back on the other side of the ball. The Buccaneers' defense has struggled to stop just about everyone this season as they navigate injuries in their secondary. Todd Bowles has been trying to piece together a competent unit all season, but the going has been tough for the Buccaneers on that side of the ball.

If Barrett still has any of his pass rushing juice, he would be a massive addition to this defense. The ability to get after the quarterback without blitzing is a crucial part of any defense in the playoffs, and having Barrett out there would go a long way towards helping the Buccaneers achieve that. Even if he is on a limited snap count and can only play on passing downs, it would still make a big difference for this group.

Of course, the Buccaneers still need some help in order to reach the postseason. If they win their last two games, Tampa Bay will still need the Atlanta Falcons to lose one game in order for them to win the NFC South. If they get in, they still have a chance to be a dangerous opponent for anyone in January.