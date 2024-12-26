The Miami Dolphins have made a significant roster decision involving former Pro Bowl linebacker Shaq Barrett as the 2024 NFL season nears its conclusion. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dolphins released Barrett from the Reserve Retired list on Thursday, clearing the way for him to potentially continue his career with another team if he clears waivers by Friday.

This move marks a notable shift, as Barrett had previously offered to play for the Miami Dolphins following his application for reinstatement earlier this season. However, the Dolphins had opted not to activate him at the time, effectively sidelining the two-time Super Bowl champion for the season.

Barrett’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, expressed gratitude for the team’s decision, stating, “We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL.” He added, “Hopefully he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”

Dolphins release Shaq Barret ahead of Week 17 matchup vs. Browns

If Barrett is claimed by another team during the waiver period, he will be ineligible to play for the remainder of the season, per NFL rules. Should he clear waivers, however, Barrett would enter free agency, making him eligible to join any team in need of an experienced edge rusher for a late-season push.

Over three weeks ago, the Dolphins decided not to release Barrett from the Reserve Retired list, a move that prevented him from playing for the team or any other NFL franchise and further complicated his potential return to the field.

For the Dolphins, the decision to release Shaq Barrett comes at a time when their playoff hopes hang by a thread. Sitting at 7-8, Miami faces a critical Week 17 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-12) as they fight to stay in contention for a Wild Card berth. The team must not only win its remaining games but also rely on specific outcomes in other matchups. The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, both 9-6, must lose their final two games, while the Indianapolis Colts (7-8) must drop at least one.

As the Miami Dolphins prepare for their pivotal game against the Browns, Barrett’s release opens the door for him to potentially contribute to another team in need of veteran defensive talent. Whether his NFL journey continues this season will depend on the outcome of the waiver process.