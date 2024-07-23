The Tampa Bay Buccaneers thought it would probably take some time before they found their next QB after Tom Brady. Luckily, they didn't have to wait long at all. Baker Mayfield immediately took the Buccaneers to the playoffs and won a playoff game in his first season as starter. He also earned a healthy new contract. The star QB now says that he is in the best shape of his life.

“I definitely am in the best shape I’ve been in a long time,” Mayfield said in an interview with Adam Slivon of PewterReport.com. “I just found my routine, found a gym and some trainers that I really like and it’s important. You learn that throughout the process [and as] the years go on. Honestly being able to stay in one place throughout the offseason helps too. I found some great people to help me get to this point.”

It sounds like Mayfield has found a home in Tampa Bay. The former first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft bounced around to multiple teams after his breakup with the Cleveland Browns. Now, he has a three-year, $100 million contract that will keep him with the Buccaneers.

Baker and his wife Emily welcomed a baby girl into the world earlier this offseason. However, Baker (thankfully) hasn't taken that opportunity to adapt a dad bod.

We can't wait to see what Baker Mayfield can accomplish during his second year with the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield is excited for what the future holds for the Buccaneers.

During a recent interview at his youth football camp, Mayfield declared that Tampa has all the pieces they need to make it back to the playoffs in 2024.

“Yeah, I mean I joined in along that train that was already rolling – just got to keep it going. For me, it’s the same thing though. One year doesn’t go to the next, but we have all the pieces. We have all the potential to be able to do that and there’s no doubt about it. Now it’s just about putting the work in and having success.” Mayfield said via a separate article from Adam Slivon of PewterReport.com.

Buccaneers fans will like to see Mayfield's optimism, but the team will face a number of challenges this season. Last year's OC Dave Canales is now the head coach of the Panthers, so Liam Coen will step in as a replacement. They've also lost a handful of key contributors on the defense, including cornerback Carlton Davis III, linebacker Devin White, and edge Shaq Barrett.

The Buccaneers still have as good a chance as any team in a wide open NFC South division.