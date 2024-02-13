Which players should the Buccaneers cut?

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reflect on their eventful 2023 NFL season, which included a hard-fought battle in the NFC Divisional Round, the focus now shifts to the upcoming 2024 season. With tough decisions looming, the Buccaneers must strategically sculpt their roster for another shot at the championship. This article delves into three players who could face the chopping block as the team aims to fortify its position during the offseason.

Buccaneers' 2023 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprised many during the 2023 NFL season, largely due to one significant factor.

Following Tom Brady's retirement announcement and subsequent departure, expectations were low for the Buccaneers. However, they defied predictions. The Bucs finished the season with a superior record compared to 2022 and secured their third consecutive NFC South title. Notably, the Buccaneers showcased their dominance by defeating the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.

Journeyman Baker Mayfield emerged as more than a stopgap quarterback. The 2018 top overall pick impressed with 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and a 94.6 passer rating. He was, by all intents and purposes, very good. Now, Mayfield stands at the center of critical offseason decisions for Tampa Bay.

Offseason Considerations

The Buccaneers face significant decisions. This is particularly true regarding their quarterback situation and the retention of key players like Mike Evans.

Mayfield's desire to see Evans return underscores the importance of retaining key personnel. However, re-signing both Mayfield and Evans comes with financial implications. To create the necessary cap space, the Buccaneers could explore options such as moving certain players. These may include Carlton Davis, Shaquil Barrett, and Chris Godwin, among others. All of them are entering the final year of their contracts.

Cutting Davis would yield $6.3 million in cap space, while a post-June 1 cut of Barrett would save $5 million. Similarly, a post-June 1 cut of Godwin would result in $20 million in cap savings. Despite Godwin's prowess, Mayfield's rapport with Evans could influence the team's decision-making process. But are there better options to cut out there? Let's see.

Here we will look at the three cut candidates on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Shaquil Barrett, EDGE

As we already mentioned, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face an interesting decision with pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett. He could certainly be on the chopping block if cap space becomes a pressing issue. Although his contract presents challenges with $26.7 million in dead money, Barrett's performance in 2023 adds complexity to the situation. This is especially true considering he's in the final year of his deal. Keep in mind that he garnered just 4.5 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures at the age of 31.

Take note that with the four phantom years remaining on his contract, restructuring may not be a viable option. Opting for a post-June 1 release of Barrett would incur dead-cap hits of $9.3 million in 2024 and $17.4 million in 2025, respectively. However, it would also provide $5 million in cap relief for 2024. This year, Barrett is set to carry a $12.3 million cap hit while also hitting free agency.

Russell Gage, WR

Sure, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoy relative flexibility with their salary cap. However, impending free agency for key contributors like Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, and Devin White necessitates careful financial planning. In the event the team needs to free up a lot of additional cap space, wide receiver Russell Gage emerges as a prime candidate for release. Gage served as a dependable third receiver in 2022. However, he missed the entire 2023 season due to a torn patellar tendon. Sure, there is potential upside with Mayfield at quarterback. That said, Gage's price tag complicates matters. Cutting the 28-year-old would result in $11.2 million in cap savings.

Anthony Nelson, LB

Tampa Bay could further alleviate cap constraints by parting ways with linebacker Anthony Nelson. Yes, he started eight games in 2022 and secured a two-year, $10 million deal in the offseason. However, Nelson transitioned into a part-time role in 2023. He amassed 40 tackles and three sacks while seeing action on only 39 percent of defensive snaps.

Sure, the Buccaneers likely prefer to retain Nelson's services. That said, the 26-year-old could become expendable if the team faces significant cap pressure. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would yield $4.5 million in cap relief.

Looking Ahead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will navigate the complex landscape of the NFL offseason. The Bucs find themselves at a critical juncture. Key decisions are looming regarding player contracts, salary cap management, and roster composition. As such, the organization must strike a delicate balance between maintaining competitiveness and financial prudence. They must evaluate potential cuts and restructuring options for players like Shaquil Barrett, Russell Gage, and Anthony Nelson.

Looking ahead, the Buccaneers are tasked with charting a course that maximizes their chances for success in the 2024 season and beyond. With careful deliberation and strategic maneuvering, Tampa Bay aims to solidify its position as a perennial contender in the seasons to come.