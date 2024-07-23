The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have rebounded beautifully after losing Tom Brady over a year ago. Nobody had high expectations for the Buccaneers in 2023, but they stunned the world by winning the NFC South and a home playoff game against the Eagles. Fans are excited for the regular season to finally return — and now they know when they can see their team wearing a popular alternate uniform.

According to Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear their popular “Creamsicle” alternate jerseys on October 27th against the Atlanta Falcons.

Last year, the Buccaneers wore their alternate orange jerseys on October 15th against the Detroit Lions. They lost that game 20-6. Hopefully they fare better against the Falcons.

Buccaneers fans are pumped about the reveal of the Creamsicle jerseys, worn by QB Baker Mayfield in the above image.

“One of the best unis of all time imo,” one fan posted.

“Baker got paid & feeling good,” another fan said.

One Falcons fan even had to acknowledge that the Creamsicle jerseys are a fresh look.

“Dislike the Bucs as a Falcons fan but these are some of my favorite uniforms in the NFL,” they posted.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield makes bold “best shape” claim to begin training camp

Baker Mayfield may have found a home in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers rewarded Mayfield for his impressive 2023 campaign earlier this offseason. They handed Mayfield a three-year, $100 million contract extension that will keep him in Tampa for the foreseeable future.

Now Mayfield is feeling better than ever. In fact, he stated in a recent interview that he feels like he's in prime shape.

“I definitely am in the best shape I’ve been in a long time,” Mayfield said in an interview with Adam Slivon of PewterReport.com. “I just found my routine, found a gym and some trainers that I really like and it’s important. You learn that throughout the process [and as] the years go on. Honestly being able to stay in one place throughout the offseason helps too. I found some great people to help me get to this point.”

It is good to see Mayfield land with a team that he likes, and that appears to want him in return. Mayfield bounced around the NFL after parting ways with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted him with the first overall pick in 2018.

We are excited to see what Mayfield can do in his second full season as the Buccaneers starting QB.