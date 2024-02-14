Baker defended Brock Purdy.

In 2023, quarterback Baker Mayfield enjoyed somewhat of a resurgent season in his first year at the helm with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers defied expectations this season by not only winning the NFC South and earning a playoff spot, but also by winning a game once they got there and nearly knocking off the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional round, a game in which Mayfield for the most part played very well.

Mayfield is no stranger to perhaps unfair criticism dating back to his days as the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners, and now, he is getting one hundred percent honest on the unfair hate directed toward San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy, who recently came up just short in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He's in the Super Bowl. It's Brock Purdy,” said Mayfield when asked who the most overhated player in the NFL today is, per USA Today Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “They keep saying he's a game manager. I don't get it. The guy just executes. I don't get it.”

Although he wasn't necessarily prolific, Brock Purdy played pretty solid for the most part in the Super Bowl, making several clutch throws for a 49ers offense that didn't get its usual production from some of its skill positional weapons.

It's certainly nice to see Baker Mayfield come to the defense of his fellow underestimated and perhaps overhated NFC quarterback.