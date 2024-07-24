Heading into training camp, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are crafting their plans on how to defend the NFC South title. But as the Buccaneers strategize, Tampa Bay is without one of their free agent additions on defense.

Randy Gregory did not report to training camp on Tuesday. While the reason for his absence has yet to be disclosed, head coach Todd Bowles is more focused on what he can actually control, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“He's not here,” Bowles said. “I'll talk about the guys who are here. We'll deal with that internally.”

Gregory missed all three days of Tampa Bay's mandatory minicamp, accruing over $100,000 in fines. He is in the midst of a lawsuit with the NFL and the Denver Broncos over discrimination. He claims his use of a prescription drug was denied by the team and league, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

It isn't known if the pending lawsuit is the direct reason why Gregory has been absent through the offseason program. However, the Buccaneers had no choice but to place him on the reserve/did not report list.

Signed to a one-year, $3 million contract – with another $2 million available through incentives – Bowles would like to have Gregory on his defense. But until he actually shows up the practice, Tampa Bay's lead man doesn't have much to say on the situation.

What Randy Gregory offers Buccaneers

Gregory came to the Buccaneers after splitting the 2023 season with the Broncos and San Francisco 49ers. Over 16 games total, the defensive end racked up 20 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

His five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos fell apart barely two years into it. Denver cut their losses and traded him to San Francisco. Gregory's deal with Tampa Bay was very much in the prove-it variety.

However, he has done exactly that in the past. Randy Gregory earned his contract with the Broncos after he racked up 19 tackles, six sacks and 17 quarterback hits with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He even managed to play in the Super Bowl with the 49ers.

With the Buccaneers losing Shaquil Barrett in free agency – ultimately retirement – Gregory is poised to help fill the void at rushing the passer. He may not have been the first option, but he is still in line to receive a significant role in Tampa Bay.

But that can't happen until Gregory shows up to the practice field. Bowles will continue to wait, but Gregory's role in the defense gets murkier the longer he is away from training camp.