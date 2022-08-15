Buccaneers add pass rush boost, sign Carl Nassib to 1-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added a much-needed boost to their pass rush by signing a familiar face in Carl Nassib to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

The 29-year-old defensive end previously played two seasons with the Buccaneers (2018, 2019) after being claimed on waivers from the Cleveland Browns. Nassib was released in March by the Las Vegas Raiders, two years into a three-year, $25 million pact that he signed with the franchise in 2020.

The former Penn State star reunites with former defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who is now the Buccaneers’ head coach after the sudden retirement by Super Bowl-winning coach Bruce Arians. Nassib’s career peaked with the Bucs, setting a career-high in sacks (6.5) in his first season with Tampa Bay. He followed that up with a six-sack season in his last year with the Buccaneers.

In June 2021, Nassib released an Instagram video confirming that he’s homosexual, becoming the first-ever openly gay NFL player in the league’s history. Nassib also said in the video that he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization that helps prevent suicide in the LGBTQ+ community.

On the football field, Nassib will have an uphill battle to make the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster as we head toward Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason, but his familiarity with Bowles and Tampa Bay’s defensive scheme could help the pass rusher hit the ground running

A former third-round pick, Nassib has notched 22 sacks and one interception in his six-year career.