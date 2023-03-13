Heading into the start of free agency, it appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their sights set on retaining cornerback Jamel Dean. Following news of a new contract with the young defender, it seems that things worked out for both sides.

According to CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson, Jamel Dean and the Buccaneers were able to reach a new deal. Anderson took to Twitter to break the news.

“Im told Jamel Dean is re-signing with the Bucs on a 4-year deal worth 52M, per league source.” wrote Anderson.

Over the first four seasons of his NFL career, Jamel Dean has developed into a key piece of the Buccaneer’s secondary. Through 57 career games, while earning 38 stars, he has stuffed the stat sheet. He has recorded 193 total tackles, 156 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, 41 defended passes, and seven interceptions.

This past season, Jamel Dean once again appeared to be a legitimate threat in the secondary. Through 15 games, he recorded 57 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, eight defended passes, and two interceptions.

With four solid seasons to his name, Dean has now been rewarded with a new contract. With a four-year extension and $26 million in guarantees, the young cornerback is set to be a vital piece of this secondary for the foreseeable future.

Following the move to bring back Jamel Dean, the Buccaneers will likely now look to complete their roster. With questions still remaining at quarterback, and the team reportedly eyeing Baker Mayfield, this could be the position that they address next.