The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may officially have a plan for their quarterback position during these post-Tom Brady days.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield is “expected” to be targeted by Jason Licht and company during this year’s free agency period, as reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

This comes just days after rumored free agency target Derek Carr opted to ink a four-year, $150 million contract with the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs have been rather active this offseason as they look to cut down their highly inflated payroll to the league’s required $224.8 million salary cap threshold. However, unlike recent news that has revolved around contract re-structurings and terminations, Rapoport’s report sheds light on the front office’s possible plans to shell out some coin this offseason.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield split his time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022, registering a combined 2,163 passing yards and 11 total touchdowns. For his career as a whole, the Oklahoma product has registered 16,288 passing yards and 108 total touchdowns whilst boasting a quarterback rating of 86.5.

Despite his inability to live up to the hype that naturally comes with being the top selection in the NFL Draft, considering his still youthful age of 27 and flashes of potential over the years, Mayfield may be viewed as an intriguing option for quarterback-needy teams in free agency. The Bucs, in wake of Brady’s “for good” retirement, certainly serve as one such example.

Mayfield’s arrival would mean more direct, proven competition for quarterback Kyle Trask, a 2021 second-round selection by Tampa Bay who “the team likes a lot,” per Rapoport.