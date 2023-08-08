The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first depth chart ahead of their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that takes place on Friday, and there is an interesting wrinkle when it comes to the quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Every position is listed in order, with starters listed first, except for quarterback. The starter is listed as Baker Mayfield OR Kyle Trask on the Buccaneers' depth chart, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Clearly, even if the Buccaneers are leaning one way or the other, the team is not giving anything away. Every indication is that the competition between Mayfield and Trask is still to be decided, and we might still have weeks to go before finding out who will start for the team.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Other players of note are Calijah Kancey and Cody Mauch. Both Calijah Kancey and Cody Mauch are rookies who are listed as starters at their positions. Kancey was a first-round pick and starting on the defensive line, which is not a surprise. Mauch was drafted in the second round, and is listed as the starting right guard.

The Buccaneers are heading into the 2023 season without Tom Brady, so it will be interesting to see how they handle the transition. Trask has been with the team since the 2021 season, so it might make sense to see what they have in him. However, Mayfield does have experience in the league. He started for multiple years with the Cleveland Browns, then spent last season playing with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.