The Tampa Bay Buccaneers underwent quite a bit of change during the 2023 NFL offseason, and will look very different when they take the field in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign. While everyone will be interested to see how their offense looks in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, a more under the radar spot that has seen quite a bit of change is the kicker position.

The Bucs opted to move on from Ryan Succop this offseason, bringing in Chase McLaughlin as his supposed replacement. However, McLaughlin won't be the only kicker in town competing for the job it seems, as Tampa Bay has brought in former Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals kicker Rodrigo Blankenship for a tryout ahead of the team's mandatory minicamp.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“FA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is in Tampa Bay this week on a minicamp tryout with the Bucs, source said. After having surgery in January to repair a torn muscle in his leg, he’s finally healthy for the first time in over a year. TB is one of several teams interested.”

Blankenship was a revelation during his rookie season with the Colts, nailing 32 of his 37 field goal attempts to seemingly be their kicker of the future. But Blankenship struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, playing in just eight total games during that stretch, while being released by the Colts and picked up by the Cardinals last season.

Blankenship was trying to play through injuries it seemed, and after undergoing the aforementioned surgery on his leg, it seems like he's finally healthy to start this season. However, this is only a tryout for Blankenship, so it will be worth keeping an eye on his status to see if Tampa Bay does end up signing him to a deal.