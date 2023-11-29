Baker Mayfield picked up an ankle injury in the Buccaneers loss to the Colts, but they are optimistic he will be able to play in Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been falling apart over the past few weeks, as they find themselves in the middle of a 1-6 stretch that has seen their playoff hopes take a hit. Despite that, the NFC South is still in their sights, but in order for them to find a way to win their division, they are going to need Baker Mayfield healthy and on the field for them moving forward.

Mayfield picked up an ankle injury in the Bucs Week 12 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while he managed to play through the ailment, it was clear that it was going to be something worth monitoring throughout the week. While Mayfield's ankle is bothering him, it sounds like Tampa Bay is expecting him to be good to go for their Week 13 meeting with the Carolina Panthers.

“The Buccaneers are optimistic Mayfield (ankle) will be available to play Sunday against Carolina. Mayfield is experiencing soreness but nothing that should hold him out at this stage, barring a setback. Tampa is on a 1-6 slide and senses the urgency entering a matchup with one-win Carolina. Lose this one, and the wheels could fall off.” – Jeremy Fowler, ESPN

The Buccaneers need Baker Mayfield healthy for their Week 13 action

In order for the Buccaneers playoff hopes to remain alive, they pretty much have to beat the Panthers in Week 13, although that shouldn't be too hard considering how Carolina is just 1-10 on the season. Despite that, there's no such thing as an easy game in the NFL, and in order to have their best shot of winning, the Buccaneers are going to need Mayfield healthy.

The good news is that, as of right now, Mayfield appears to be in good shape, which is a fantastic sign for the Buccaneers. Considering how the Atlanta Falcons are leading the division with just a 5-6 record, Tampa Bay still has a great shot to win their division and make the playoffs. Having Mayfield under center is going to be crucial, though, and his injury status is still going to be worth keeping an eye on over the next few days.