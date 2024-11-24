The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the game wondering about the impact of Mike Evans while he opened up about his 1,000-yard streak. But when the game started, defensive lineman Vita Vea literally steamrolled the Giants center into a helpless quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Vea’s power overwhelmed the Giants, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

Vea had two tackles and a sack as the Buccaneers built a 23-0 halftime lead in Sunday's NFC battle.

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea still getting it done

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 347 pounds, Vea has been a force since the Buccaneers grabbed him at No. 12 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Despite his prowess and ability to impact games, Vea only had one Pro Bowl appearance in his seven-year NFL career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Vea entered the 2024 season as a slimmer version, according to buccaneers.com.

“He's quick,” said Bowles. “He looks good. He's in shape, he's flying around. He's a little faster than he was last year – hopefully that continues. We look forward to him having a great training camp.”

Already a Buccaneers powerful rusher and run-stopper, Vea said he worked hard in the offseason to add things to his game.

“Yeah, I was out there in sunny Portland, just grinding away,” said Vea. “A lot of early morning stuff, but we got it together. He took me under his wing and just took care of me out there.”

Bowles added, “I think some of it is weight, some of it is just getting nicked up at the wrong time. It's a combination of a lot of things. But, he looks great right now and I'm happy where he's at.”

Entering the Buccaneers game against the Giants with a record of 4-6, the Buccaneers needed a strong performance to try to get their season back on track. They spent the first half picking on DeVito, holding him to 31 yards and sacking him three times.