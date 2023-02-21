Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running back Rachaad White was not happy with NFL Draft analyst JC Cornell after the founder of The Draft Network said it was “a little too early” to call him a star. White took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with the comments.

“A lil early u don’t know give me 200 plus carries like the other guys u comparing me too den see like u Juss making assumptions which is okay but ofc it’s uncertainty as it should be because I didn’t touch the ball as many time as those other guys,” White wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

The full thread is below:

A lil early u don’t know give me 200 plus Carrie’s like the other guys u comparing me too den see like u Juss making assumptions which is okay but ofc it’s uncertainty as it should be 😂💯 because I didn’t touch the ball as many time as those other guys 🙏🏾 but im onnat 💯 https://t.co/fbM5nocUlp — Rachaad White 3️⃣ (@chaad_3) February 21, 2023

This came after another NFL Draft analyst didn’t understand why the Bucs would pick Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 19 pick in April’s Draft.

“I just don’t get the whole Bijan-to-the-Bucs trend right now. So many holes on both sides of the ball, no cap space, a budding star in Rachaad White. This team can’t afford to spend their top pick on a RB, even one as special as Robinson,” wrote The Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling.

Following his sentiments, Cornell asserted that the 19th overall selection is an awkward draft position, and drafting a star running back such as Robinson might make sense for Tampa Bay.

“The new RB coach would be phenomenal with Bijan. A little too early to call White a budding star,” Cornell wrote.

It was that comment which Buccaneers’ Rachaad White took exception with, causing him to express his thoughts on the social media network.

White competed for touches with Leonard Fournette at the end of last season; the 24-year-old rookie was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft and made his debut in Week 1.

The Arizona State product finished the season with 481 rushing yards, 290 receiving yards and three total touchdowns as the Buccaneers bowed out to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round.