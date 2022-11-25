Published November 25, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The veteran-laden Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting to see the emergence of Rachaad White. After being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the rookie running back saw his first big game of the season before the team’s bye week. He should seemingly be getting many more touches as Leonard Fournette deals with a hip injury.

The injury isn’t the only reason that White is starting to become a more regular presence for Tampa Bay. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said that the talent was always there for White but that now.

“I think it was excellent to see him go out there and play an extended amount of snaps,” Leftwich said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I don’t know if he was ready for that many earlier. We saw the gifts that he had early but … we’re here with him every day, so we knew we had to get him to the point he could handle that type of load. He’s there now.”

White ran for 105 yards and scores his first touchdown in the Buccaneers’ win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. He has 357 yards from scrimmage this season and will most likely add to that total with his hard-nosed running style.

Rachaad White with the vicious stiff arm 😤 pic.twitter.com/rgayTo6kin — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2022

The Buccaneers are eager to go on another playoff run with Tom Brady leading the way. Rachaad White showed against a solid Seahawks team that he can be a high-usage running back. The Bucs still have to take care of business in the NFC South but now have another reliable option to depend on.