The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made official on Friday afternoon what most of the football world expected: the release of running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Bucs officially released RB Leonard Fournette and TE Cameron Brate,” Schefter wrote.

Tampa Bay cut the running back and tight end after the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Brate has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He had a tough season in 2022, missing time due to both a concussion and neck injury; he caught just 20 passes for 174 yards.

After the Buccaneers drafted two tight ends last year in Cade Otton (fourth round) and Ko Kieft (sixth round), it’s clear that the team is looking to get younger at the position. Brate is 31 years old and will now have the opportunity to test NFL Free Agency in 2023.

Leonard Fournette was the undisputed starter in Tampa at the beginning of last season but began losing touches to budding star Rachaad White as the season went on.

The 28-year-old recorded 668 yards on 189 carries last season, averaging just 3.5 yards per attempt. He also recorded 73 caught passes for 523 yards and three touchdowns for a total of 1,191 yards from scrimmage on the campaign.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars has rushed twice for 1,000 yards in his career, and will now have the opportunity to seek a new franchise in NFL Free Agency along with Cameron Brate.

It’s looking like a rebuild is in store for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 with Tom Brady gone, and Baker Mayfield with lead the offense into Week 1 next season.